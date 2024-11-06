‘We Blew It, Joe!’

The question is how the Ivy League technocrats with oodles of cash and all their allies in legacy media, Hollywood, and Silicon Valley managed to bungle this so royally.

How did Kamala Harris lose to a crook and his campaign of “relentless lying,” as CNN recently characterized it?

The answer is: It was not a campaign of relentless lying. Relentless bullshit, yes, as my colleague Eli Lake has noted. Relentless hyperbole, absolutely. But lying? That’s just not how voters saw it.

For the past eight years, the Republican Party has been having an honest conversation about the real things that ail us: inflation; the hollowing out of rural America; the rise of China; the housing crisis; the opioid crisis; the chaos at our southern border; free speech; and the decline of American power.