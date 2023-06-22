FOR FREE PEOPLE

Click here to check out Honestly with Bari Weiss, a podcast of The Free Press.

FOR FREE PEOPLE

Protesters in State College, Pennsylvania, rally in support of teaching CRT concepts in schools. (Paul Weaver via Getty Images)

The Indoctrination of the American Mind

New research shows that the ideological transformation of our schools is widespread—and should concern anyone who cares about open inquiry and free speech.

By Eric Kaufmann

June 22, 2023

If you read The Free Press, you know that over the last decade, an illiberal ideology that goes by various names—Critical Race Theory; Critical Social Justice—has transformed key institutions of American life. It is remaking the law, Hollywood, medicine, higher education, psychology, and more.

No area, however, is more important than our schools, which shape the minds of future citizens. And across the country, teachers are now engaged in the wholesale indoctrination of their pupils.

The Evanston–Skokie School District teaches K–3 students to “break the binary” of gender. Seattle Public Schools tell teachers that the education system is guilty of “spirit murder” against black children, while a Cupertino, California elementary school forces third-graders to deconstruct their racial and sexual identities and rank themselves according to their “power and privilege.” In Portland, K–5 students are taught to subvert the sexuality of “white colonizers” and explore the “infinite gender spectrum.” And thousands of similar examples, perhaps in your own community.

Yet many refute the claim that this ideological transformation is happening at all. Which is why we thought it was crucial to ground the anecdotes that sometimes make headlines in representative, large-scale data. We wanted to understand the impact that this reprogramming is having on young people’s ideas about race, gender, identity and more.

A recent survey of 1,500 Americans aged 18–20 that I conducted with Zach Goldberg for the Manhattan Institute proves just how widespread and pernicious this issue has become. It has implications that should concern anyone who cares about open inquiry and free speech.

This post is for paying subscribers only

Subscribe

Already have an account? Log in

Comments 379

Latest