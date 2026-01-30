The Free Press
How a New York State Assistant Attorney General Got Fired for Questioning Youth Gender Medicine
Emily Yoffe
28M
Glenna Goldis sits down with Emily Yoffe to discuss why opposing ‘gender-affirming care’ for minors was worth losing her job under New York attorney general Letitia James.

Until last week, Glenna Goldis was an assistant attorney general for the state of New York in the Consumer Frauds and Protection Bureau. Then, she was fired by New York attorney general Letitia James for opposing so-called “gender-affirming care” for minors. In her piece for The Free Press this week, Glenna wrote about how she came to see childhood gend…

Emily Yoffe
Senior editor Emily Yoffe is a veteran journalist who has published widely on numerous topics. She was a contributing writer to The Atlantic, where she wrote about campus sexual assault, #MeToo and the need for due process for the accused. She was a longtime contributor to Slate, where she was their “Dear Prudence” columnist for 10 years.
Gender
Science
Medicine

