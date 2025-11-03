The Free Press
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
Hormones, Ideology, and the Cost of Dissent with Carole Hooven
Coleman Hughes
1HR 36M
The former Harvard biologist explains sex differences, how testosterone shapes bodies and behavior, and what happens when science collides with ideology.

In elite circles, it has become strangely difficult to say out loud what every biology department taught as recently as 10 years ago: that sex is binary, that testosterone matters, and that average differences do not mean categorical rules. That’s why I wanted to sit down with Carole Hooven, an evolutionary biologist who spent 20 years at Harvard teachi…

Continue Reading The Free Press
To support our journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
Annual
$8.33/month
Billed as $100 yearly
Monthly
$10/month
Billed as $10 monthly
Already have an account?
Sign In
Make a comment
To read this article, sign in or subscribe
Coleman Hughes
Coleman Hughes is the host of Conversations with Coleman. He is also a Free Press columnist who specializes in issues related to race, public policy, and applied ethics. He has appeared on prominent TV shows and podcasts including The View, Real Time with Bill Maher, The Joe Rogan Experience, and Making Sense with Sam Harris. In 2024, Hughes released his first book, The End of Race Politics: Arguments for a Colorblind America.
Tags:
Gender
Science

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice