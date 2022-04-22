Honestly: TGIF! Libs of TikTok, CNN+ and Much More
If you read Common Sense, you know that the best day of the week is Friday, when Nellie Bowles delivers us all the news from the week that was.
This Friday, we bring you an Honestly special: TGIF! This time built just for your ears and brought to you by America’s favorite lesbians: Nellie and dear friend of the pod, Katie Herzog.
Featuring: The end of the mask mandates, Biden and fellow aging American leaders, the end of CNN+, Libs of Tiktok, and finding some hope in unity around... balls. It's a strange world, but it's our world.
Nellie/Katie - I am a connoisseur of podcasts and you two do a fantabulous job! #libsoftiktok: Agree with your commentary and would only say that as a father of a junior in high school I want to know the personalities of those teaching our minors. I do not want psychologically challenged people mentoring minors and if that site help us figure it out so much the better.. We found out who some teachers were during online schooling and were alarmed at what we witnessed. Once they are adults they can choose any teacher they like.
Unemployment rate: Whenever democrats are in power and the economy falters(which is usually the case after JFK) the government chooses to report the U3 UE rate rather than the U6 which counts those not looking for work. Covid has finally ended any trust we have with government institutions and their media so they are probably faking the U6 these days... The U6 was routinely reported during the Trump era(of course) and it was truly 3-4%.
Environmentalists: Conservatives are the original environmentalists; we hunt and fish and have always funded keeping our environment clean through licensing. The modern 'environmentalists' are shams as they jet-set around in their private jets...
Love all of your work! From a fellow lesbian... :-D