Honestly: Power and Politics with Mike Pompeo
With everything going on here at home you can be forgiven for not focusing on what’s going on in Mariupol or Hong Kong.
But what’s going on in those faraway places has a profound impact on us. For evidence of that truth, look no further than Wuhan. Or at the current price of gas.
The point is that there is little distinction between domestic and foreign politics. If you are the world’s superpower—and at least for now we still appear to be—they are profoundly connected.
That’s the case former CIA head and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo makes in my conversation with him today. In this wide-ranging and frank conversation, Pompeo answers my questions about China, Ukraine, Saudi Arabia and Iran. But also: the stop the steal movement, the future of the GOP and whether or not he’s running for president.
Bari:
I was very disappointed in Secretary Pompeo’s comments. Rather than providing a thoughtful commentary on the issues you placed before him, the Secretary chose to engage in rapid-fire campaign style rhetoric that was generally void of content and uninspiring. Should Secretary Pompeo wish to seek the Republican nomination for president, he’s going to have to develop a much better approach than simply recounting his self-proclaimed great job in the Trump administration.
Your loyal listener,
Bill
This was worth every minute of my time.
Exceptionally good conversation,honest,open,intelligent and objective .
Every Friday I look forward to your podcast !
Thanks!!
To all of you there,a happy Independence day