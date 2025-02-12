EXCLUSIVE: A High Schooler Graduated with a 3.4 GPA. He Couldn’t Even Read.
Now, the Tennessee teen is suing his school district, Frannie Block reports.
1
When William graduated high school in 2024 in Clarksville, Tennessee, he couldn’t read the words on his diploma. Despite ending the school year with a 3.4 GPA, he couldn’t even spell his own name.
That’s why William sued his school district, claiming it had left him “illiterate” and that he was denied a “free appropriate public education,” guaranteed to all students by federal law.
On February 3, a federal appeals court sided with William, concluding that he was “capable of learning to read,” and agreeing with his claim that his lack of education had caused him “broad irreparable harm.”
