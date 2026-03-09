The Free Press
The Iran War: Our Complete Coverage
He Wanted to Teach Western Civilization. So He Quit Harvard.
Coleman Hughes
1HR 19M
Historian James Hankins argues that understanding the history of the Western tradition is the only way to preserve civilization.
Listen On:

A Renaissance historian, James Hankins left his longtime post at Harvard University in December to join the little-known Hamilton School for Classical and Civic Education at the University of Florida. As he wrote in an essay that sent shock waves through higher education, he says he did so because the Hamilton School is committed to teaching the history…

Coleman Hughes
Coleman Hughes is the host of Conversations with Coleman. He is also a Free Press columnist who specializes in issues related to race, public policy, and applied ethics. He has appeared on prominent TV shows and podcasts including The View, Real Time with Bill Maher, The Joe Rogan Experience, and Making Sense with Sam Harris. In 2024, Hughes released his first book, The End of Race Politics: Arguments for a Colorblind America.
Education
History
Philosophy

