It’s Wednesday, July 2. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Jed Rubenfeld on whether the Supreme Court is doing its job; Tyler Cowen on how to vacation properly; Jay Solomon on the darkest hour for the Iranian opposition; Zohran Mamdani’s bad math; and much more.

But first: reasons to be cheerful.

Yesterday, Zohran Mamdani officially triumphed in the Democratic primary in New York City’s mayoral race. The self-described socialist won handily, with 56 percent of the vote in the third round of the ranked-choice vote. Mamdani is something extraordinary: a front-runner to be mayor of New York City who said four years ago his goal is “seizing the means of production” and who defends the slogan “globalize the intifada.”

Viewed from one angle, the rise of a politician with this kind of revolutionary intent is almost unprecedented. Viewed from another, it is a lot less surprising. We live in a populist era, and Mamdani is a left-wing populist who, just like right-wing populist Donald Trump, is thriving in that era.

Writing in The Free Press today, Michael Strain and Clifford Asness argue that left-wing and right-wing populists have a few things in common: They pit “the people” against “the elites”; their worldviews are built on imaginary grievances; and they want more government control of society and the economy. Underpinning all of this, they write, is a unifying idea: “That the average American has it terrible these days.”

That’s wrong, they argue. Cliff and Michael come armed with data to argue that things aren’t nearly as bad as either end of the political horseshoe, whether MAGA or Mamdani, would have you believe.

—Oliver Wiseman

I’ve Visited 100 Countries. Here’s How to Vacation Right. Tyler Cowen Self-described “travel addict” Tyler Cowen spends on average 160 days on the road per year. He’s traveled to more than 100 countries (including Haiti five times), lived in a tiny Mexican village, and once got caught in a gunfight in Rio. Along the way, he’s picked up one or two tips on how to vacation right. Read Tyler's travel tips before your own summer break

The Iranian Opposition Faces Its Darkest Hour Jay Solomon In the aftermath of a devastating campaign against Iran’s nuclear sites and military facilities, the Iranian regime has turned its eyes away from Israel and the U.S., and toward its own opposition faction. The Iranian government has already arrested hundreds of political opponents—and the worst is yet to come. Jay Solomon reports. Read full story

This Supreme Court Term Proves the System Still Works Jed Rubenfeld The Supreme Court has just ended its term for 2024-2025. Many expected the court to fold to Trump this year. There was no shortage of contentious decisions, from upholding state bans on gender-affirming care for minors to ruling against “nationwide injunctions” blocking the president’s agenda. These rulings caused some predictable hair-tearing from the left. But was the court dogmatically pro-Trump? Free Press legal columnist Jed Rubenfeld reviews the evidence. Read full story

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance arrives for a vote at the U.S. Capitol on July 1, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

The Senate approved Trump’s multitrillion dollar spending bill in a 50-50 vote Tuesday, with Vice President J.D. Vance casting the tiebreaking vote. The bill—which introduces sweeping policy changes, cuts trillions of dollars of taxes, and reduces spending on Medicaid—now goes to the House. The president was whipping votes on Truth Social. “To my GOP friends in the House: Stay UNITED, have fun, and Vote ‘YAY.’ GOD BLESS YOU ALL!” Trump wrote.



The Big Beautiful Bill has reignited the row between Trump and former first buddy Elon Musk. Musk said Monday that, with Republicans supporting a bill that raises the debt ceiling by $5 trillion, it is “time for a new political party that actually cares about the people.” Trump, when asked about Musk’s critiques, signaled he was open to deporting him, saying that “we might have to put DOGE on Elon. You know what DOGE is? DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon.”



California has rolled back the California Environmental Quality Act, a law that many had criticized for severely slowing housing growth and new construction in the state. The overhaul—which had rare bipartisan support—signaled a shift away from the environmental regulation and an attempt to tackle the high housing costs the state has become infamous for.