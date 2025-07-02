The Free Press
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Become a Paid Subscriber
Get access to our comments section, special columns like TGIF and Things Worth Remembering, tickets in advance to our live events, and more.
Already a paid subscriber?
Switch Accounts
Make a comment
Comments
13
Community Guidelines
User's avatar
Susan Russell's avatar
Susan Russell
6m

https://thespectator.com/topic/education-zohran-mamdani-bowdoin/

The Spectator describes not only the Mamdani family's adherence to chaotic African Marxism, rabid anti- colonialism and deep hostility to Western values, including the rule of law, but a fascinating, supremely detailed account of what the candidate's alma mater, Bowdoin, teaches, see above, and it's campus culture. He fit right in. The school is a radical "seminary" that turns out Mamdani voters. You will likely find the same radicalism at any number of the schools discussed of late. It is a fascinating read, and a frightening one.

Writer Peter Wood explains why the educated young voted for the radical. They marinate in this ideology and its sidecar culture-- the reason was NOT financial. That's kind of hard to miss.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
EKB's avatar
EKB
40m

Left off from the news is how Senator Gillibrand apologized to Mamdani for saying he supports jihad. Note-If you can't condemn "globalize the intifada" you support jihad. Of course Hochul, that useless stupid cow that is supposed to run NY State, and who couldnt condemn antisemitism in her State of the State address, denounces Gillibrand as racist.

So Gillibrand went crawling to this antisemite garbage hat in hand. Remember Gillibrand is the same individual who gave a glowing endorsement to the Women's March leaders and refused to condemn them when it was shown they were viscious antisemites. Guess she felt it was more political expedient to promote Jew-hatred than to condemn it. She is nothing if not spineless.

(and yes we know that Schumer has been missing in action on the subject)

So here you have the playbook. Mamdani can gaslight everyone and the democratic party in NY will wipe his nazi ass for him. They have decided to pull out the terms "racist' "antiMuslim" "islamophonbe" to anyone who dares criticize this 33 year old antisemitic antiAmerican, racist commie jihad supporting nepo baby.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
11 more comments...

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice