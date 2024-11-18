Gen Xers for Trump. Plus. . .

It’s Monday, November 18. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Coming up: Peter Savodnik on Justine Bateman and why Gen X is moving right, Ben Kawaller meets Trump-AOC voters in the Bronx, and much more.

About Donald Trump’s construction of a cabinet for his second administration, one thing is clear: The president-elect is not choosing the path of least resistance. Trump now faces fights over four of his picks: Tulsi Gabbard, RFK Jr., Pete Hegseth, and Matt Gaetz.

It is Gaetz, Trump’s nominee for attorney general, who will likely have the roughest time getting confirmed. And with good reason: He was recently under a House ethics investigation over allegations he had sex with a minor, and reportedly showed nude photos of his sexual conquests to his colleagues in Congress. In other words, not an obvious choice to run the Justice Department.

The choice of Gaetz for such an important job has outraged just about everyone. Liberal opponents of the president are beside themselves, of course. Several Republican senators have voiced their doubts. Also up in arms, as Eli Lake discovered in Washington, D.C., over the weekend, is the conservative legal establishment. At the annual meeting of the Federalist Society—the group that has trained and promoted so many conservative lawyers and judges, and with whom Trump worked so productively in his first term—Eli reports that the mood was “nauseous.” The FedSoc lawyers told Eli the pick was “deplorable,” “distasteful,” and “appalling.” No wonder that, as of last night, Polymarket puts his chances of getting confirmed at just 23 percent.

Read Eli Lake’s full report on the Gaetz nomination and the reaction from the conservative lawyers of FedSoc: “Is Matt Gaetz’s Nomination Dead on Arrival?”

The Case of Justine Bateman—And Why Gen X Broke for Trump

Which is the Trumpiest generation in America? No, it’s not the Boomers. It’s Generation X. They backed the Republican by a ten-point margin, according to one exit poll. That’s no surprise to Free Press senior editor Peter Savodnik, a Gen Xer himself. This was the election where the American people decided they were fed up with being told what to do, and that, argues Peter, might be the defining feature of Gen X.

“There was, about us, an all-pervasive don’t-give-a-shit quality, and it was reflected in our Ray-Bans, our irony, our apathy,” writes Peter. “Mostly, we wanted to be left alone—by our parents, by the sex ed counselors preaching abstinence, by Nancy Reagan telling us to ‘Just say no.’ We were, for the most part, ideologically committed to nothing.”

To make sense of these generational dynamics, Peter talks to fellow Gen Xer Justine Bateman. The former Family Ties star walked into a political firestorm when she came out swinging against wokeness just after the election. She talks to Peter about “decompressing from walking on eggshells for the past four years,” why she won’t say who she voted for, and why her generation has veered right. Read the full interview: “The Case of Justine Bateman—And Why Gen X Broke for Trump.”

Ben Kawaller Meets the Bronx’s Trump-AOC Ticket Splitters

You might think New York City is as blue as it gets. But this election, many parts of the city got redder, including the Bronx neighborhood of Hunts Point represented by left-wing congressional Squad member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

In 2020, Trump’s share of the vote here was around 15 percent; this year it grew to 25 percent. That led AOC to do some serious soul-searching, asking if any of her Instagram followers had voted for both her and the GOP candidate, and why.

The Free Press’s Ben Kawaller was curious to talk to these Trump/AOC backers, too. So he spent a recent afternoon in Hunts Point, where he met some split-ticket voters as well as others who explained why Kamala Harris didn’t perform as well with black and Latino residents as the old, white male Democrat who ran in 2020.

As Ben puts it, “What might look like a contradiction starts to make a good deal of psychological sense when you listen to people. Not everyone divides their political worldview into Team Red and Team Blue and picks a side.”

It’s a Ben Meets America postelection debrief.

