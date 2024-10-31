The Smearing of Gay Republicans

The issue of childhood transitions is a personal one for Clarkson Lawson, a 26-year-old gay content creator who’s voting for Donald Trump for president next week. I met him for coffee in downtown St. Petersburg, Florida, last month. He’s spoken out against juvenile transitions online because of his own experiences as a child.
“I used to wear my sister’s dresses. I remember a point in my childhood, I was sitting in our washer and dryer room, and I was like, “Mom, am I supposed to be a girl? I like everything that girls like.” And my mom’s like, “No, you’re a boy, but you can wear whatever you want.” And I go back to that moment very often, because if I was born now and my mom was a mother in California, I’d be on puberty blockers.”
