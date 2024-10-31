FOR FREE PEOPLE

The Smearing of Gay Republicans
A supporter holds a Gays for Trump placard in Manchester, New Hampshire on August 15, 2019. (Preston Ehrler via Getty Images)

The Smearing of Gay Republicans

Social conservatives call them sinners. Progressives call them traitors. If you’re gay, why vote for Trump?

By River Page

October 30, 2024

The issue of childhood transitions is a personal one for Clarkson Lawson, a 26-year-old gay content creator who’s voting for Donald Trump for president next week. I met him for coffee in downtown St. Petersburg, Florida, last month. He’s spoken out against juvenile transitions online because of his own experiences as a child. 

“I used to wear my sister’s dresses. I remember a point in my childhood, I was sitting in our washer and dryer room, and I was like, “Mom, am I supposed to be a girl? I like everything that girls like.” And my mom’s like, “No, you’re a boy, but you can wear whatever you want.” And I go back to that moment very often, because if I was born now and my mom was a mother in California, I’d be on puberty blockers.” 

