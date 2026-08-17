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Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
37m

Murray v Kendi? Sounds like intellectual abuse . X is an expert on fraud ; not so much on intellectual rigor or honesty. Do BU alum celebrate or mock him? It is Boston after all

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JN64's avatar
JN64
1h

Mangione shows that we need to make firing squads great again...

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