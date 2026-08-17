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The Lie That Killed Comedy for a Decade, with ‘The Babylon Bee’ CEO Seth Dillon
Coleman Hughes
1HR 11M
The satirist sits down with Coleman Hughes to explain how his site beat the fact-checkers, why Trump is nearly impossible to parody, and the one joke he now regrets pulling.
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Seth Dillon is a man who has spent years fighting to get free speech back on social media—for the sake of comedy. Now he thinks that fight created a problem he didn’t anticipate: a culture with the restored freedom to say anything, built on top of a growing willingness to believe nothing.

Dillon runs the popular satirical website The Babylon Bee, which i…

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Coleman Hughes
Coleman Hughes is the host of Conversations with Coleman. He is also a Free Press columnist who specializes in issues related to race, public policy, and applied ethics. He has appeared on prominent TV shows and podcasts including The View, Real Time with Bill Maher, The Joe Rogan Experience, and Making Sense with Sam Harris. In 2024, Hughes released his first book, The End of Race Politics: Arguments for a Colorblind America.
Tags:
Free Speech
Comedy
Conversations with Coleman

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