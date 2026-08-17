The Lie That Killed Comedy for a Decade, with ‘The Babylon Bee’ CEO Seth Dillon

Seth Dillon is a man who has spent years fighting to get free speech back on social media—for the sake of comedy. Now he thinks that fight created a problem he didn’t anticipate: a culture with the restored freedom to say anything, built on top of a growing willingness to believe nothing.
Dillon runs the popular satirical website The Babylon Bee, which i…
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