We’ve spent the last few years discovering something delightful: Free Press subscribers genuinely like each other.

Not in a vague internet-comment-section kind of way, but in a stay-talking-for-hours-after-a-debate kind of way.

So we decided to make it easier for Free Pressers to meet in real life.

Today, we’re launching The Free Press Supper Club.

Here’s how it works:

You fill out a short questionnaire.

Then our matching system places you at a restaurant with five to seven fellow Free Press subscribers we think you’ll genuinely hit it off with. You’re encouraged to bring someone, and dining preferences will be accommodated—no pasta places if you’re gluten-free, and no Michelin stars if you prefer a diner.



On June 18, we’ll host dinners in 12 cities across three countries.

Join a Supper Club

Don’t see your city? Suggest yours here.

The cost to participate is just $18. Dinner itself is pay your own way, because the point isn’t a prix-fixe networking event. It’s to create a great table with great people at a great restaurant.

But the night doesn’t have to end there!

During dinner, you’ll receive a text message revealing the location of the nearby after-party. That’s where your table meets the other Free Press tables in your city for drinks and conversation.

Think of it as a way to dramatically expand your Free Press contact list in a single night. Alternatively, just think of the Supper Club as a place where you’ll meet people like you who are looking to meet people like you.

Your future co-founder, best friend, collaborator, investor, poker buddy, or spouse may already be sitting at one of these tables.

This program is exclusively for paid subscribers.

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