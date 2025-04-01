EXCLUSIVE: The Family of a Murdered Gaza Protester Speaks Out.
After they tortured him and mutilated his body, they dropped him off a rooftop with a note pinned to his clothes: ‘This is the price for all who criticize Hamas.’
On March 29, in a neighborhood called Tel al-Hawa in southern Gaza City, Hamas brutally murdered 22-year-old Uday Nasser Saadi al-Rabbay, his family said. After Uday had been tortured and mutilated, his body was thrown off a tall building.
His crime? He had spoken out—loudly and publicly—against the terrorists who rule Gaza with an iron grip.
For three straight days last week, thousands of courageous Palestinians took to the streets all across the Gaza Strip in the largest anti-Hamas demonstrations since October 7, 2023. Uday was part of those protests. But on Saturday, he took a step beyond. He stood up inside a coffee shop in Gaza City, and in a loud voice, denounced Hamas.
