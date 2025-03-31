EXCLUSIVE: Trump Administration Reviewing $9 Billion in Harvard Funding over Antisemitism
‘We will not hesitate to act if Harvard fails to do so.’
3
The Trump administration is investigating billions of dollars in federal grants and contracts to Harvard University, notifying the school in a letter on Monday that it has failed to address antisemitism on campus.
According to a source familiar with the review, President Donald Trump’s antisemitism task force is investigating $255.6 million in contracts …
Maintaining The Free Press is Expensive!
To support independent journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
Subscriber Benefits:
Full access to all articles, investigations and columns
Access to the comments section on every piece we publish
Weekly columns from Nellie Bowles, Douglas Murray, and Bari Weiss
First chance to purchase tickets for live Free Press events