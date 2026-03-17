The California Republican Party is imposing what it calls a “vetting process” on candidates in local elections to block the influence of far-right influencer Nick Fuentes within the party.

According to a memo dated February 19 that was sent to all 58 of California’s county Republican parties and seen by The Free Press, party leaders should “refrain from recruiting, supporting, or endorsing candidates” who “espouse,” “promote,” or “campaign” on Fuentes’s ideas. The memo also instructed local GOP leadership to “review organizational bylaws” and ensure that those bylaws empower leaders to purge members aligned with Fuentes.