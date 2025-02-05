When Elon Musk Offers Government Buyouts
‘It’s insulting.’ Even federal workers who are taking the deal hate it.
19
Should I take the deferred resignation deal? Is it a scam? If I don’t take the deal, will I be fired without the purported benefits of the deal? Will my agency even exist one, two, or six months from now?
Maintaining The Free Press is Expensive!
To support independent journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
Subscriber Benefits:
Full access to all articles, investigations and columns
Access to the comments section on every piece we publish
Weekly columns from Nellie Bowles, Douglas Murray, and Bari Weiss
First chance to purchase tickets for live Free Press events