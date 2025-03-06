DOGE Cut Off Funds to NED. Now They’re Suing.
The National Endowment for Democracy says the executive branch has no authority to stop their funding.
Since Elon Musk’s DOGE froze its funding on January 22, the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) is nearing complete collapse.
Already, it has had to furlough 75 percent of its workforce. Nearly all the field offices for NED’s sister organizations—the International Republican Institute and the National Democratic Institute—have had to close. And NED itself has frozen all of its current grants due to a shortfall of cash.
So it is taking its case to court and asking to overrule the DOGE order that has ground the endowment to a halt.
