EXCLUSIVE: Trump Is Starving the National Endowment for Democracy
DOGE has frozen funds to the organization that was instrumental in helping win the Cold War. ‘It’s been a bloodbath.’
It’s hard to keep track of the upheaval in Washington since President Trump’s inauguration, and even harder, amid the media freakout, to distinguish important changes from trivial ones.
But what’s happening at the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) is a very big deal, and has not been previously reported.
