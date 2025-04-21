EXCLUSIVE: Doctor Fired For Trans Surgery Comments Receives $1.6 Million Settlement
Allan Josephson faced career destruction after criticizing gender-affirming care for minors. Years later, he sees a cultural tide turning—and legal vindication at last.
12
Child psychiatrist Allan Josephson will receive a $1.6 million settlement this week from the University of Louisville, which fired him in 2019 for criticizing the rush to use hormone therapy and gender reassignment surgery to treat gender dysphoria in children.
In an exclusive interview with The Free Press about the settlement, Josephson said when he heard the offer, he was stunned.
