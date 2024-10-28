FOR FREE PEOPLE

Is There Really a Plot to Register Migrants—and Turn America Blue?
Immigrants from Guinea enter Lukeville, Arizona, after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border on December 7, 2023. (John Moore via Getty Images)

Is There Really a Plot to Use Migrants to Turn America Blue?

A top GOP talking point of this election is that Democrats are rigging the vote through illegal immigration. Is there any truth to it? Peter Savodnik investigates.

By Peter Savodnik

October 28, 2024

Almost everyone in Lockland, Ohio, agrees on this: In the past year and a half, 3,000-plus immigrants from Mauritania, in West Africa, have streamed into the 1.2-square-mile town, taking over apartment buildings, straining police and fire services, and flooding the sewer system. 

“They don’t have furniture, so it’s probably just two queen-size mattresses on the floor,” Doug Wehmeyer, Lockland’s fire chief, told me. 

The newcomers, who have led to a doubling of Lockland’s population of 3,500, are mostly living in a handful of four-story apartment buildings, with ten to fifteen people squeezed into a four-person unit, Wehmeyer said. The buildings have become cluttered with trash and filled with the fumes of kitchen fires caused by too much cooking grease, Mark Mason, Lockland’s mayor, told me.

If the Mauritanians ever leave, the mayor said, the buildings will have to be razed. 

“I don’t know how Lockland survives,” Wehmeyer added. 

But this is what people inside—and outside—of Lockland don’t agree on: who brought these newcomers here and why, and what it all portends for America. 

Is it simply another wave of immigration that will benefit from and strengthen our melting-pot nation? Or is it, as some Republicans and Elon Musk, one of Donald Trump’s chief backers, claim: a nefarious Democratic plot to bring illegal immigrants to swing states, and even red states, and eventually turn them blue? 

If you’ve heard, over the past few weeks, Musk and others suggest that a Kamala Harris victory means this will be the last election—this is what they are referring to. Not the idea that Democrats will cancel elections—which is what Democrats say Trump will do if he prevails—but that a demographic shift means Team Blue will always win every election.

