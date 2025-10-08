The Free Press
New here? Welcome. Learn More About the Free Press
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Become a Paid Subscriber
Get access to our comments section, special columns like TGIF and Things Worth Remembering, tickets in advance to our live events, and more.
Already a paid subscriber?
Switch Accounts
Tags:
Supreme Court
Gender
Sex
Make a comment
Comments
5
Community Guidelines
User's avatar
Serge Resnick's avatar
Serge Resnick
21m

"This is one of many examples of the societal and professional lack of misunderstanding [...]" George W. Bush could not have said it better.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ryan Sinclair's avatar
Ryan Sinclair
24m

What is extremely frustrating and infuriating to me is that almost no one is raising the alarm on the fact that there is a shadow war being waged across America by conservatives and right wing evangelicals against LGBTQ people. Tyler Robinson has become the scapegoat that MAGA is trying to use to misrepresent transgender individuals. It is the established goal of conservatives to outlaw gender affirming care in the name of protecting kids from so called “woke” ideology. I personally know people who have been deeply scared and traumatized by the immoral, invasive and snake oil practice of conversion therapy; I can’t believe that the Supreme Court is on the cusp of ruling in favor of Kaley Chiles. More than twenty states have banned conversion therapy for

LGBTQ kids. There is great evil in electrocuting a person, literally torturing them “to get the gay out of em” or “praying the gay away.” There is tremendous harm in telling a young person that there's something wrong with you and that you must change or risk going to hell, and then you spend all your time trying to change your sexual attraction only to find you can’t change anything because being different is literally who you are. That’s where despair and suicidal thoughts come rushing in. Conversion therapy isn’t Christian at all. It’s wrong and SCOTUS has no business putting a stamp of approval on something that even medical professionals have acknowledged is deeply harmful and dangerous.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice