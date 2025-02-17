There’s a troubling trend afoot.

No, it’s not that a bunch of unelected coder-crats are rummaging through the file cabinets at the Pentagon. (Long live the DOGE boys!) It’s not that natural disasters are threatening our cities, or that AI is threatening our sense of a shared reality.

It’s that comedians are dressing a little too well.

Christopher Hitchens famously argued that women aren’t funny. Which is bad news for me—it’s sort of the only thing I got going. But I’ll hang this tassel to his stake in the ground: Professionally funny people should not also be fashionable people.