Suzy Weiss: Comedians Should Not Be Hot
You can be funny or you can be fashionable. You can’t be both.
1
There’s a troubling trend afoot.
No, it’s not that a bunch of unelected coder-crats are rummaging through the file cabinets at the Pentagon. (Long live the DOGE boys!) It’s not that natural disasters are threatening our cities, or that AI is threatening our sense of a shared reality.
It’s that comedians are dressing a little too well.
Christopher Hitchens famously argued that women aren’t funny. Which is bad news for me—it’s sort of the only thing I got going. But I’ll hang this tassel to his stake in the ground: Professionally funny people should not also be fashionable people.
Maintaining The Free Press is Expensive!
To support independent journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
Subscriber Benefits:
Full access to all articles, investigations and columns
Access to the comments section on every piece we publish
Weekly columns from Nellie Bowles, Douglas Murray, and Bari Weiss
First chance to purchase tickets for live Free Press events