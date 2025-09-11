A House committee will pressure 13 U.S. colleges and universities to shut down their joint programs with Chinese universities, according to a report exclusively obtained by The Free Press.

The report by the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, set for release on Thursday, says that the so-called joint institutes, many of which are focused on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, pose national security threats to America by funding and advancing research used to bolster China’s military capabilities.

“American universities should never be a pipeline for the Chinese Communist Party’s military ambitions, and this report reveals alarming new details about their partnerships with CCP-controlled institutions,” Rep. John Moolenaar, the Republican from Michigan who leads the committee, told The Free Press. “These collaborations empower China’s military and exploit research paid for by American taxpayers.”

Moolenaar said that he is seeking to “end joint institutes” and “stop our tax dollars from aiding our adversaries.”

The report defines joint institutes as pairings of U.S. universities and Chinese institutions that are located in China, operate under Chinese law and with Chinese-majority boards, and are aligned with the strategy of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).