If your child attends elementary school in the United States, there is a good chance that the school uses an online reading tool called Epic. Epic hosts over 40,000 books—and its appeal includes the ability to collect data from young readers in real time, which helps teachers and parents develop specialized reading plans based on each student’s skill level and interests.

But just before school ended for the summer, something big about Epic changed. Its owner, Epic Kids, was sold to Chinese tutoring company TAL Education Group in bankruptcy court for $95 million in May.