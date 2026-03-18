A zippy 1962 hit song by Bobby “Boris” Pickett tells the tale of a monster who comes to life in a lab and enlivens some other sepulchral misfits—vampires, zombies, ghouls—into a dance party. “Monster Mash” is campy and light. On Thursday night, a doppelgänger party that is neither campy nor light will lumber out of the ether into a different kind of life in Washington, D.C.

That would be the “Catholic Prayer for America Gala 2026,” hosted by a group called Catholics for Catholics. Both the host and the event sound innocuous—unless you’ve heard of social media, Jew-hating and Jew-baiting, or Candace Owens, among the featured stars of the Catholics for Catholics show. Many people long for internet fame. Owens has earned hers fair and square with statements like Mengele’s Holocaust experiments are “bizarre propaganda,” a small group of political Jews control U.S. policy, Israel or Jews were behind 9/11, and other tropes calculated for clicks and cash.