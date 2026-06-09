If you wanted an election system meant to sow doubt and undermine faith in the republic, it’s hard to imagine beating Los Angeles and the way in which it chooses its mayor.

Last Wednesday afternoon, less than 24 hours after the polls had closed in the jungle primary, Spencer Pratt, the former reality TV star and registered Republican, was in second place—five points behind Mayor Karen Bass and eight points ahead of city councilmember Nithya Raman.

It seemed very likely—at least, to most voters—that Bass and Pratt would face off against each other in the general election: 69 percent of the vote had been counted. Raman had broken down in tears at her election night party! (Yes, it was true, she was addressing her 10-year-old twins, but the emotion seemed to convey loss.)