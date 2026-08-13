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Bruce Webb's avatar
Bruce Webb
10h

Iger and Kushner paid a 25% premium for the Lakers BECAUSE LeBron is now gone. Let’s look forward to a revitalized lakers team now that the most disruptive force there no longer is. Hallelujah, I’m a lakers fan again!

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craig a nelson's avatar
craig a nelson
1d

I thought this was the "free press" ? Comments closed to subscribers 90 minutes after publishing Tyler Cowens terrible article on immigration? Yes, it was a cockamamie horrid take but isn't that the domain of TFP to publish so am idea can be discussed.

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