Get your tickets now for our next live debate in Dallas on April 11: Should the U.S. Shut Its Borders?

Hundreds of migrants of various nationalities arrive in Ciudad Juarez, located on the border of the United States and Mexico on March 5, 2024. (David Peinado via Getty Images)

What Should We Do About the Crisis at the Border?

A debate on immigration—in Texas—that you won’t want to miss.

By The Free Press

March 12, 2024

As the crisis at the southern border rages on, there is more discord than ever over what to do about it. Today, the Supreme Court extended a pause on Senate Bill 4, a Texas law that was set to take effect on Wednesday, which would allow the police to arrest migrants suspected of entering the country illegally. The law has been described as one of the toughest state immigration laws in U.S. history—and was heavily protested earlier this week.

Immigration continues to top the list of the issues most important to voters in the upcoming presidential election. Americans on the left and right agree that our immigration system is broken. 

But how do we fix it? 

That’s what we’ll debate live on April 11 at the Majestic Theatre in Dallas, Texas. 

Best-selling author Ann Coulter and Sohrab Ahmari, founder and editor of Compact, will argue that the U.S should shut its borders. They will face off against Nick Gillespie, editor-at-large for Reason magazine, and Cenk Uygur, founder of The Young Turks. 

Head here to purchase tickets to the debate–and to the exclusive debate after-party. Get your tickets now! You won’t want to miss this. 

