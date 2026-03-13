When, some years ago, I saw the movie The Shape of Water, I turned to my companion and said, “That will win the Oscar for best picture.”

“You’re so sure?” he replied.

“Yes,” I said. “It checks every woke box.”

The Shape of Water, in case you need reminding, was about a mute woman who falls in love with an oppressed amphibian creature. Sure enough, it won Best Picture in 2018.

I made the exact same prediction when the credits rolled for the film Sinners, which has been nominated for more Oscars than any film in the history of the awards. On Sunday, it is up for no less than 16.