Biden’s Hunter Hypocrisy, What’s Happening in Syria, and More

But first: The pardon we were told would never happen.

When Joe Biden pardoned his son Hunter on Sunday night, something we were assured wouldn’t happen—once again—happened. Shocker.

The White House had been asked repeatedly, both before and after the election, whether the president planned to issue such a pardon. The answer was always an emphatic “No.” That, we now know, was a lie—a lie aided by the White House’s most gullible outriders. Like this guy (come for the bad take, stay for the community note):

Even after the White House’s about-face, some won’t acknowledge Biden’s dishonesty. “I would stop calling it a lie,” Whoopi Goldberg complained when one of her co-hosts on The View accused the pardoning president of dishonesty yesterday.

The Hunter pardon is many things. Among them: a shameless use of the already grubby powers of the presidential pardon; a precedent Donald Trump won’t fail to mention whenever he grants clemency to a loyalist in the near future; evidence of the insincerity of Biden and his party’s commitment to democratic norms; and a reminder that the self-styled “grown-ups” are often as bad as the alternative.

But it’s not a surprise. Or, at least, it’s not a surprise for anyone who has read my colleague Eli Lake’s work on the sordid story of Hunter Biden. In his column for The Free Press today, Eli explains why Biden’s pardon is one more episode in the whole sorry saga in which the president has breached democratic norms over and over.

The pardon is the least of it, says Eli. “The government weaponized the justice system to go after Donald Trump, but looked the other way at Hunter’s influence peddling,” he writes. Read Eli’s op-ed in full: “The Real Hunter Biden Scandal.”

From Aleppo to Tehran: A Middle East on Edge

From Ukraine to Lebanon to Gaza, there are many hot wars competing for headlines these days. This week, an audacious offensive by rebels in Syria put that country’s gruesome, 13-year civil war back in the news. In the most serious challenge to the Iran- and Russia-backed Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad in nearly a decade, the rebels—led by Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham—made it all the way to Aleppo. Since then, Syrian and Russian warplanes have pounded the capital with strikes. On Monday, Tehran reiterated its support for Assad, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi saying Iran would “provide any support needed.”

The Syria situation adds even more volatility to the Middle East. To make sense of the latest developments between Israel and its enemies, Michael Moynihan gave Haviv Rettig Gur a call. Haviv is a senior analyst at The Times of Israel and one of the sharpest observers of events in the region. Listen to their conversation on the latest episode of Honestly by clicking play below, or watch it here.

My Smartphone Was Ruining My Life. So I Quit.

How much time did you spend looking at your phone while you were with your family this past holiday weekend? Be honest.

Probably too much, right? And yet I doubt your smartphone use is quite as crippling as it once was for August Lamm. An artist and influencer who built a following on social media, Lamm hit her rock bottom with smartphone addiction five years ago, when she tried to make herself cry just to capture the perfect picture for Instagram. “I existed almost exclusively online,” writes Lamm in her piece for The Free Press today. “I could appreciate reality only as a source of content—a pleasing image, a compelling story—to share with others.” Until, one day, she decided to change. Read what she did to take back control from technology: “My Smart Phone Was Ruining My Life. So I Quit.”

The Rise of the Theater Kids

For a few days last week, I couldn’t log on to social media without seeing a clip from an interview with Wicked co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. And in almost all of them, they either break down in tears, or start singing, or both. I asked myself: Are these actors okay? I was concerned. And mystified. Until, that is, I read Evan Gardner’s latest Free Press piece. And suddenly it all made sense. If, like me, you’re confused by all things Wicked, allow Evan to explain what’s going on.

The parents of Omer Neutra in Kibbutz Nirim along the fence on the Gaza border in January. (Jack Guez via Getty Images)

Tech investor Marc Andreessen’s recent appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast generated headlines—most of them relating to his claim that dozens of tech executives have been quietly “debanked” during the Biden administration. If you’re interested in this disturbing new form of punishment and want to know more, look no further than Rupa Subramanya’s definitive investigation for The Free Press, published in October. Here’s Rupa on “The Debanking of America.”

