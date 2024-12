Since October 7, poll after poll has found that most ordinary Palestinians support Hamas.

With the war in Gaza raging, and life becoming more miserable for the people, Bari and her team wanted to speak directly with Palestinians about the situation on the ground.

So they visited Ramallah, de facto capital of the West Bank, and to the Qalandia checkpoint, through which thousands of Palestinians cross each day into Jerusalem. They asked Palestinians about October 7, the war, and the future.