Bari visited Kfar Aza, a kibbutz two kilometers from the Gaza border, which bore the full force of the October 7, 2023, attack. Months after the massacre, the trees and the birds have returned, but the residents have not. Sixty-three residents were murdered, eighteen were kidnapped, and six were severely injured.

This is part one of our three-part video series: The Kibbutz.

The film includes graphic content.