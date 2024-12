Bari and the team visited the site of the “Supernova” festival—a desert rave that was attacked by Hamas terrorists in the early hours of October 7, 2023. More than 360 people were killed. Many were raped and tortured. At least 40 more were taken hostage.

Mazal and Michal survived the attack. They recounted how the hours of terror unfolded and retold their story of survival.

The film includes graphic content, including exclusive footage shot on cell phones during the attack.