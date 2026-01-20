“Can a person who removed the ankle bracelet leave the country without consequences?”

That question was asked recently in a private Facebook group called CBP ONE (Latinos, ayuda e información), or “Latinos, help and information,” which has almost 168,000 members. CBP One was a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol smartphone app used by the Joe Biden administration to allow immigrants to schedule appointments at ports of entry along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The app still exists—but has a new name and purpose to go along with the Donald Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. It is now called CBP Home, shows people how to self-deport to their country of origin “quickly and easily” in four steps, and promises to pay for a plane ticket and an “exit bonus” of $1,000.