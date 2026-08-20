It’s Thursday, August 20. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Anthropic’s economics chief on the AI jobs apocalypse that isn’t—and when that might change. Vinay Prasad reads Anthony Fauci’s diaries. A Democratic upset in Florida. And much more.
But first: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for president?
The political story of the year so far is the rise of the far left: New York City has a socialist mayor; in primaries across the country, candidates backed by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) have toppled moderates (scroll down for more on the latest upset); and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has emerged as a (way too) early front-runner in the race for the 2028 presidential election. In fact, according to prediction markets, she is, as of last week, the front-runner.
AOC hasn’t said whether she’ll run, but her emergence as a genuine presidential contender is a sign of the times. Which is why we asked eagle-eyed Washington watcher Mark Halperin to assess her chances. Will she run? Could she win? Read Mark’s analysis to find out.
—Oliver Wiseman
MORE FROM THE FREE PRESS
THE NEWS
President Trump announced a delay on his threat of new 50 percent tariffs on Canada. The decision came just 90 minutes before the deadline of Wednesday at 12:01 a.m., and it will likely keep negotiations between the two countries going.
President Trump said Wednesday that the United States might return to negotiations with Iran “at some point.” Those diplomatic efforts are unlikely to come soon, since the “situation is so good,” according to the president.
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced that it is severing all trade and financial ties with Iran. The UAE’s move came after it accused Iran of launching ballistic missiles toward the UAE, yet another sign of escalating conflict in the region.
President Trump decided to nominate White House aide Heidi Overton as the next head of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Overton appeared next to the president last week when he signed an executive order overhauling the childhood vaccine schedule.
A new mRNA vaccine showed positive results in a trial for skin cancer patients. While mRNA treatments were highly controversial during the coronavirus pandemic, this study could pave the way for the FDA to approve the first mRNA treatment for cancer.
AOC for President?
Depends, President Of What?
Hopefully TGIF tomorrow will include thoughts on Harry and Meghan's proposed return to the UK which is apparently happening by September so their children can go to an UK school. Back for the 2nd season. https://www.telegraph.co.uk/royal-family/2026/08/19/exclusive-harry-and-meghan-move-back-to-britain/ or https://archive.ph/nMcTO