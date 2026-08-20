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Steve's avatar
Steve
11m

AOC for President?

Depends, President Of What?

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Michelle Styles's avatar
Michelle Styles
28m

Hopefully TGIF tomorrow will include thoughts on Harry and Meghan's proposed return to the UK which is apparently happening by September so their children can go to an UK school. Back for the 2nd season. https://www.telegraph.co.uk/royal-family/2026/08/19/exclusive-harry-and-meghan-move-back-to-britain/ or https://archive.ph/nMcTO

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