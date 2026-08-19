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The Reckoning of Dr. Anthony Fauci
Rafaela Siewert
48M
The files expose a stark gap between what Anthony Fauci said publicly—and what he really believed.
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It’s not every day that the diary of one of the most polarizing figures of a global pandemic gets released to the public. But that’s exactly what happened last month to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

In late July, Senator Rand Paul publicly released over 1,000 pages of notes that Fauci had kept—on a government server—during his time as Covid-19 czar, between 2019 an…

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Rafaela Siewert
Rafaela Siewert is the executive producer of Honestly. Before The Free Press, she was a producer at Vox Media-New York magazine, the Council on Foreign Relations, and for a variety of independent video journalists.
Tags:
Covid
Anthony Fauci
Medicine

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