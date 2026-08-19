The Reckoning of Dr. Anthony Fauci

It’s not every day that the diary of one of the most polarizing figures of a global pandemic gets released to the public. But that’s exactly what happened last month to Dr. Anthony Fauci.
In late July, Senator Rand Paul publicly released over 1,000 pages of notes that Fauci had kept—on a government server—during his time as Covid-19 czar, between 2019 an…
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