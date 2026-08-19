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Tevi Troy
Tevi Troy is a senior fellow at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, a senior scholar at Yeshiva University’s Straus Center, and the author of five books on the presidency including, most recently, The Power and the Money: The Epic Clashes Between Commanders in Chief and Titans of Industry.
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Ronald Reagan
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