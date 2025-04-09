I Was Called an ‘Inbred Swine’ at Princeton Last Night
Anti-Israel protesters shut down a campus event by pulling a fire alarm and hurling vile slurs. Will our college president finally act?
Last night at Princeton, Jewish students were called “inbred swine,” told to “go back to Europe,” and taunted with gestures of the Hamas triangle by masked protesters. Sadly, slurs like these have become commonplace at anti-Israel protests at my college in the months since Hamas invaded Israel on October 7, 2023, but university president Christopher Eisgruber insists he is “proud of the campus climate at Princeton.”
What would it take for him to question that belief?
