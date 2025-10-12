The Free Press
31
Gabriel Lanyi's avatar
Gabriel Lanyi
2m

I beg to differ regarding Alphonse Karr. The wisdom of his saying is confirmed every day: the more things change, the more they stay the same. True, he also left us "autre temps, autre moeurs," other times, other customs (mores), which seems to contradict the first maxim, but nothing that some dialectical thinking cannot explain. Incidentally, he was a florist, known for having invented cut flowers.

Richard J Lindo's avatar
Richard J Lindo
4m

I too drive an S type from 2007. Am a few years younger than Mr. Epstein. But I have always loved the aphorism he abhors. It has always seemed the most reassuring of conservative notions, however distressing the actual changes may be. But he is correct that in this case technology may be leading us down a rat-hole.

In any case, I own the oldest power boat moored in Chicago (1936) so come for a ride with me next summer if you are so inclined. And if you do, consider that I would not be in a position to extend this offer without this wonderful new media (Free Press) for which you write.

29 more comments...

