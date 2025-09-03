Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett is one of the most influential legal minds today. And on Thursday, September 4, she’ll sit down with Bari Weiss for an interview at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall in New York City ahead of the launch of her new book, Listening to the Law, out September 9.

The book offers extraordinary insights into the inner workings of the Supreme Court, and to Justice Barrett’s approach to its most consequential cases. We’re thrilled to bring you an exclusive excerpt today. —The Editors

(via Penguin Random House)

A few months before I was sworn in as a Supreme Court Justice, I spent an afternoon with a favorite aunt. We’re close, despite fundamentally different opinions on a variety of topics. (In fact, she’ll openly say that while she loves me, she would have preferred my seat to be filled by the nominee of a Democratic president.)

My aunt isn’t a lawyer, but she began following the Supreme Court after I joined it. Sitting on her living room couch, she expressed disappointment that opinions (including mine) were often driven by what she called “legalities.”

“Amy, I thought the Court was supposed to be about doing justice,” she lamented.