Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett is one of the most influential legal minds today. And she’s sitting down with Bari Weiss for an interview at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall in New York City on September 4, ahead of the launch of her new book. Listening to the Law offers extraordinarily rare insights into the inner workings of the Supreme Court, and Bari and Justice Barrett will get into it all.

Justice Barrett is in some ways an unlikely justice. For one thing, she’s the only member of the current bench who didn’t attend an Ivy League law school. A devout Catholic and mother of seven, she was grilled during one of her confirmation hearings by the late California senator Dianne Feinstein, who famously told Justice Barrett that “the dogma lives loudly within you.”

But five years later, Justice Barrett is perhaps the least dogmatic of justices. She has broken ranks with her fellow conservatives on the Supreme Court, leading influential MAGA voices to label her a turncoat. Yet she is also unafraid to dissent from her liberal colleagues when she thinks it’s necessary. Justice Barrett can be seen in some ways as the bridge between the Court’s dueling sides. So who better to interview her than Bari, our sensemaker in chief?

On the docket? How does Justice Barrett approach the most consequential cases of our time? What does the future of the Court look like? How could it reshape American law and society at a moment of profound tumult and change, from the rise of artificial intelligence to basic questions of privacy and civil rights?

This event is a part of The Free Press’s yearlong celebration of America at 250, where we examine where we’ve come from, where we are, and where we’re going. The Supreme Court is critical to the American project, as it remains largely as our Founding Fathers designed it: the final arbiter of what’s constitutional and what’s not.

We expect this event to sell out fast. Be in the room.