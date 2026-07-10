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All the Details on Taylor Swift’s Gaudy Wedding
Suzy Weiss
40M
Plus: Paris Hilton’s quest for rich-kid justice, death doulas, and why Americans don’t care about the World Cup.
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In this episode, Suzy Weiss and Dan Ahdoot unpack this week’s very important culture news and highlight the bizarre, fascinating stories that you probably missed.

They dissect Taylor Swift’s unhinged Madison Square Garden wedding, from the “schizophrenic” buffet menu and Chanel bag raffle to the bizarre guest list (why was George Stephanopoulos there?)—p…

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Suzy Weiss
Suzy Weiss is a co-founder and reporter for The Free Press and host of Second Thought. Before that, she worked as a features reporter at the New York Post. There, she covered the internet, culture, dating, dieting, technology, and Gen Z. Her work has also appeared in Tablet, the New York Daily News, The Wall Street Journal, and McSweeney's Internet Tendency, among others.
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