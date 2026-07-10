All the Details on Taylor Swift’s Gaudy Wedding

In this episode, Suzy Weiss and Dan Ahdoot unpack this week’s very important culture news and highlight the bizarre, fascinating stories that you probably missed.
They dissect Taylor Swift’s unhinged Madison Square Garden wedding, from the “schizophrenic” buffet menu and Chanel bag raffle to the bizarre guest list (why was George Stephanopoulos there?)—p…
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