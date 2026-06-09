On the morning of July 28, 2025, Vaibhav Duggal, a third-year medical student, was called in to meet with Dr. Charmaine Martin, dean of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso.

A patient had accused him of asking her inappropriate questions about her relationship status during his ob-gyn clinical rotation a few days prior. She also said Duggal followed her on social media after the appointment.

Duggal denied that he had said anything unprofessional—he claimed he followed protocol typical for an STD screening. But he admitted to following her on Instagram, and then blocking her an hour later once he realized it crossed a boundary.