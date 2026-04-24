A Conversation with Crypto Billionaire CZ—the Richest Former Inmate in U.S. History

Some of you may know the name Changpeng Zhao—or CZ, as he’s almost universally known in the tech and finance worlds—as crypto’s richest man. Forbes calculated his net worth as greater than $110 billion. That puts him ahead of Bill Gates, though CZ denies it.
He founded Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, transforming it from a start-up …
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