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A Conversation with Crypto Billionaire CZ—the Richest Former Inmate in U.S. History
Rafaela Siewert
1HR 6M
CZ on the DOJ case against Binance, his time in jail, his pardon, illegal activity in crypto, Sam Bankman-Fried, and where the industry goes next.

Some of you may know the name Changpeng Zhao—or CZ, as he’s almost universally known in the tech and finance worlds—as crypto’s richest man. Forbes calculated his net worth as greater than $110 billion. That puts him ahead of Bill Gates, though CZ denies it.

He founded Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, transforming it from a start-up …

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Rafaela Siewert
Rafaela Siewert is the executive producer of Honestly. Before The Free Press, she was a producer at Vox Media-New York magazine, the Council on Foreign Relations, and for a variety of independent video journalists.
Tags:
Finance
Law
Pardons
Cryptocurrency
Crime

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