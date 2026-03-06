When I sit at the edge of a bed and listen to someone in their 70s say, ‘I can’t stand long enough to cook anymore,’ it gets harder and harder to accept that this is simply fate. (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images)

Look at your bare foot. Trace it on a piece of paper. Now place your favorite shoe over that outline. Once you see how much of your own foot lives outside the outline of your shoe, you can’t unsee it.