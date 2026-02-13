Welcome back to Second Thought, my weekly tour of the zeitgeist. I began the week watching not one but two Super Bowl halftime shows (I preferred the official one); and I ended it watching a deranged period drama that I highly recommend. . .

Brontë on Steroids

The new Wuthering Heights, timed to release for Valentine’s Day, has been panned as “smooth-brained” and “extravagantly superficial,” but what it lacks in intellectual heft it more than makes up for with emotional thrust, and deep-seated perversion, and that’s nothing to scoff at. Those looking for a faithful adaptation of Emily Brontë’s novel should look elsewhere, but those looking for a good time are very much in luck.