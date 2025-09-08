Iryna Zarutska boarded the Lynx Blue Line of the Charlotte, North Carolina, light rail system on August 22 and began looking at her phone. She wore a hat and T-shirt, with trendy wire-rim glasses perched on her nose. Within moments, she had caught the attention of a man wearing a red hoodie seated behind her.

Minutes later, the man took a folded knife from his pocket, opened the blade, and stood over Zarutska, 23, who appeared to have no notion that those moments would be her last. The man who stabbed her, Decarlos Brown Jr., 34, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Those are the facts. But a number of Wikipedia editors don’t want you to know about the attack. Since the online encyclopedia’s article “Killing of Iryna Zarutska” was created on Saturday, Wikipedia editors have fought to have it deleted, as I wrote in a post on X.

“An editor has nominated this article for deletion,” says the text in a box near the top of the article with a red stripe running down the left.