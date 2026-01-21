The Free Press
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Free Press
Why Trump Says We Need Greenland. Live from Davos with Niall Ferguson
Rafaela Siewert
32M
With the world order hanging in the balance, Rafaela Siewert gets the latest from the World Economic Forum.
Watch on YouTube

Just weeks ago, few Americans were thinking about Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory. Then, in early January, Donald Trump announced he wanted to buy it. He went as far as to threaten eight European countries with escalating tariffs until the sale was approved.

The statement caused uproar in Europe. But this morning, at the World Economic Foru…

Continue Reading The Free Press
To support our journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
Annual
$8.33/month
Billed as $100 yearly
Monthly
$10/month
Billed as $10 monthly
Already have an account?
Sign In
Make a comment
To read this article, sign in or subscribe
Rafaela Siewert
Rafaela Siewert is the executive producer of Honestly. Before The Free Press, she was a producer at Vox Media-New York magazine, the Council on Foreign Relations, and for a variety of independent video journalists.
Tags:
Greenland
Europe
Economics

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2026 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice