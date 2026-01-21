Why Trump Says We Need Greenland. Live from Davos with Niall Ferguson

Just weeks ago, few Americans were thinking about Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory. Then, in early January, Donald Trump announced he wanted to buy it. He went as far as to threaten eight European countries with escalating tariffs until the sale was approved.
The statement caused uproar in Europe. But this morning, at the World Economic Foru…
Continue Reading The Free Press
To support our journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
$8.33/month
$10/month
Already have an account?
Sign In
Make a comment